Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $30.63 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Mr Miggles has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and $2.58 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mr Miggles token can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mr Miggles has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles launched on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. Mr Miggles’ official website is miggles.io.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03252077 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,708,650.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

