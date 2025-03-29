Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) Price Tops $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $832.82 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Asia Pacific Electronic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s genesis date was June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is www.apecoin.io. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official. The official message board for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.03038687 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asia Pacific Electronic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asia Pacific Electronic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.