NEXT (LON:NXT) Announces Earnings Results

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 615.10 ($7.96) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NEXT had a return on equity of 55.99% and a net margin of 13.77%.

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT stock opened at £110 ($142.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 8,598 ($111.29) and a 12 month high of £111.04 ($143.72). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,859.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,875.93.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a GBX 208 ($2.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $75.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday.

NEXT Company Profile

Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

