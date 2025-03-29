Palogic Value Management L.P. Purchases 7,165 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $24,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 399,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 390,787 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.