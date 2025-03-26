Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

