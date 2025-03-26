Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.08. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
