PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $8.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 19,129 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
