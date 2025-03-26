PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.58. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 195,798 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
