PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $541,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTEB opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.