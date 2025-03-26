PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $541,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

