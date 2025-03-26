iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,774,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

