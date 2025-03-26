Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $59,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of IVE stock opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
