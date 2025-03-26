Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $370.75 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $529.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.15 and a 200-day moving average of $386.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

