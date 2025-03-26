DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after acquiring an additional 662,569 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $69,894,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,733,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.