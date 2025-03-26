Sareum (LON:SAR) Posts Earnings Results

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Sareum Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SAR opened at GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Wednesday. Sareum has a 52-week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.50 ($0.68). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.30. The company has a market capitalization of £14.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -1.08.
About Sareum
Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).
Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.
