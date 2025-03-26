FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Phunware Issued By Roth Capital

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Phunware in a research note issued on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

PHUN opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 36.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

