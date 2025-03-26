Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.19% of Universal Display worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Universal Display by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.8 %

Universal Display stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.82. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $140.17 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

