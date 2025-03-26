Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,256 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 655,679 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

