Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,694 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,588,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,882,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $110,983,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $997,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

PRKS opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.