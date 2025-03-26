Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

