Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $9.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $9.65.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
