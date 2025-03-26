Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Rises By 700.0%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. SpareBank 1 SMN has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, vehicle, green, move, consumer and other loans; refinancing; and placement, group, savings, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

