SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SITC International Price Performance
SITC International stock remained flat at $25.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. SITC International has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $31.97.
SITC International Company Profile
