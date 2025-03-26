SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SITC International Price Performance

SITC International stock remained flat at $25.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. SITC International has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

