Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Update

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 25,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of RAFLF stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Raffles Medical Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
About Raffles Medical Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Raffles Medical Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.