Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Update

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 25,200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Raffles Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of RAFLF stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Raffles Medical Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

About Raffles Medical Group

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

