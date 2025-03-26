WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW) Stock Price Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:BTCW – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.04 and last traded at $93.56. 57,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.92.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $90.58.

Get WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund in the 4th quarter worth $489,000.

WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund passively mirrors the performance of Bitcoin, leveraging a Benchmark Rate for valuation. The fund does not engage in direct investment or management of the digital currency BTCW was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.