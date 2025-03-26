Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVII. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SVII traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

