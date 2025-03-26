Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) EVP Sells $140,640.00 in Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KRC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. 1,796,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

