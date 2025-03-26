Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VEEE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 64,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,149. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 54.41%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

