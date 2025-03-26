VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. 42 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

