WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This is a 16.1% increase from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:AGGY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $45.22.
WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
