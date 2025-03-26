WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

DTH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 28,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

