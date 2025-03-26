WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
DTH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 28,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $43.44.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.