Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Sells $142,941.92 in Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $142,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

On Thursday, December 26th, Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $141,957.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MNMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 1,384,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,332. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on MNMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.