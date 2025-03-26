Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading 15.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293.58 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 288.70 ($3.72). Approximately 384,146,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,835% from the average daily volume of 19,847,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.22).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) EPS for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Ocado Group

Ocado Group Company Profile

In other Ocado Group news, insider Adam Warby purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($289,687.14). Corporate insiders own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

