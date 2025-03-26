Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 104,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wearable Devices Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 21,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,920. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
