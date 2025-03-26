Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the February 28th total of 104,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wearable Devices Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. 21,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,920. Wearable Devices has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Wearable Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.