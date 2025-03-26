PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $17.30. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

PureTech Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

