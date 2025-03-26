Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $84.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Sysco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Institutional Trading of Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.