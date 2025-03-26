Brokerages Set Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $17.57

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at $5,159,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 766.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

