TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 468,696 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 468,696 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital makes up about 1.6% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,850,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 127.71%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.