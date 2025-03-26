Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

