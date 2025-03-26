Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,572 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $592,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $573,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The firm has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

