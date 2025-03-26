Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $519.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $561.24 and its 200-day moving average is $532.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.