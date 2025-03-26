Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now – March 25th

Robinhood Markets, Walmart, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Coinbase Global, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent ownership stakes that offer investors exposure to the performance of financial institutions, often influenced by economic cycles and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 25,118,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,210,096. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. 10,942,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,959,564. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $684.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.76. 26,860,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,963,224. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.21. 1,580,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $530.61.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.13. 3,785,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.82. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $698.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,267,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,676,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

