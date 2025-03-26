UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 0.07% of Pool worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 565,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $325.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $415.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

