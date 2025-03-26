TrueMark Investments LLC Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,482 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.45%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

