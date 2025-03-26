TD Private Client Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,005,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 612.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 195,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 168,203 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

