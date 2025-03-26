Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,507,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.53% of Clorox worth $2,518,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

Clorox stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

