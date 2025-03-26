Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,300,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $269.11 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $230.09 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total value of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,080,365.24. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,021 shares of company stock valued at $31,229,155. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

