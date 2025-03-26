SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,719,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

