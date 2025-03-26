Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 7.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.22. Approximately 18,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 184,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Further Reading

