SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.
Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75.
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
