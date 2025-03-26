SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Invests $5.15 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $50.16 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.