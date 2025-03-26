Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading 14.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) traded up 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.70). 13,318,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 13,667,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 249.80 ($3.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 289.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (41) (($0.53)) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocado Group had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 7.23%.

In related news, insider Adam Warby bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £225,000 ($291,299.84). Corporate insiders own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

