SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

